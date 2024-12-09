Will accept party’s decision: RJD MLA on Mahua Assembly seat

Patna, Dec 9 The RJD’s Mahua MLA Mukesh Roshan said on Monday that he will accept the party’s decision after Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, expressed interest in contesting from the Mahua assembly seat instead of Hasanpur seat.

“Will accept any decision made by the party. But if sidelined, I will also decide whether to remain in politics or join back my medical profession,” Roshan said.

Earlier, Tej Pratap Yadav cited his contributions to the development of Mahua, including building roads and hospitals, as reasons for considering a move to this constituency. His remarks suggest a sense of personal investment and legacy in the Mahua region.

During the 2020 elections, the decision to shift Tej Pratap Yadav from Mahua to Hasanpur was driven by the potential challenge posed by his estranged wife, Aishwarya Rai, who was speculated to contest from Mahua.

This led the RJD leadership to prioritise a “safe seat” strategy, ensuring that Tej Pratap avoided direct confrontation with Aishwarya and retained his position in the assembly.

Mukesh Roshan was chosen as a compromise candidate for Mahua during this period of political uncertainty. His candidacy allowed RJD to maintain control of the constituency while navigating family disputes.

With no immediate speculation about Aishwarya Rai contesting, Tej Pratap now appears keen to reclaim Mahua, a seat where he likely feels a sense of personal and political connection given his previous work there.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor