Will actress Shwetha Menon break the glass ceiling in AMMA?

Thiruvananthapuram, July 29 With just two days left for withdrawal of nominations for the 17-member executive committee of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), there is a strong possibility that popular actress Shwetha Menon could become the first woman president in the male-dominated organisation's three-decade-old history.

The path appears to have been cleared after actor and comedian 70-year-old Jagadish expressed his desire to withdraw his nomination for the post of president.

A total of 74 nomination forms have been filed for various posts, and it will not be until Thursday -- the last date for withdrawal of nominations -- that it becomes clear whether Shwetha will create history, or if voting will be required for the top post and others.

AMMA office bearers include the president, two vice-presidents, the general secretary, the joint secretary, the treasurer, and 11 executive members.

There are around 500 AMMA members who are eligible to cast their votes.

Speaking to IANS, Jagadish said he had consulted veteran actors Mammootty, Mohanlal, and Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi before filing his nomination.

“In 2021, there was a general sentiment that two women should be made vice-presidents. When I heard that, I withdrew my nomination then. Now, there is talk about a woman leading our body. I felt I shouldn’t stand in the way,” said Jagadish.

“I discussed it again with the three senior actors, and they shared the same view. So I’ve decided to step back,” he told IANS.

However, he added that a few more things need to fall into place. “There are four other contenders for the post, including Shwetha. If the others don’t withdraw, then we will head into an election. Let’s wait and see if she is elected unopposed,” said Jagadish.

