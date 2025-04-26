‘Will answer in language they understand’: CM Adityanath condemns Pahalgam attack

Lakhimpur Kheri, April 26 Uttar Pradesh (UP) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath strongly condemned the cowardly terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, expressing condolences and tributes on behalf of the people of Uttar Pradesh.

He said that there is no place for terrorism or anarchy in a civilised society. Highlighting the Modi government’s model of service, security, and good governance, CM Yogi said the new India operates on the principle of “zero tolerance” and is fully prepared to respond to threats in the same language they are made in.

“New India doesn’t provoke anyone, but under PM Modi’s leadership, it won’t spare anyone who provokes us,” he stated.

He added that under this zero-tolerance policy, UP has been rid of mafias, riots, and lawlessness, while India continues to rise as a leading global economy.

Targeting the Samajwadi Party (SP), Yogi Adityanath accused its leaders of being anti-development, anti-women, anti-youth, and anti-farmer during their tenure.

“They pushed farmers towards suicide, forced youth to migrate, and shielded criminals who endangered the safety of women, daughters, and traders,” he said.

He also slammed Congress and SP for dividing society on caste lines and glorifying cruel figures like Aurangzeb and Babur while insulting heroes like Shivaji and Rana Sanga.

During his visit to Lakhimpur Kheri on Saturday, the Chief Minister distributed loans, grants, housing keys, and tractors to beneficiaries of various welfare schemes. Farmers from the Biswan and Palia blocks publicly expressed their gratitude for the government’s flood control initiatives.

Speaking at the event, CM Yogi recalled witnessing the struggles of people in Palia and Nighasan due to floods last year. He promised a permanent solution and said that with the support of public representatives, the Jal Shakti Department is working to channelise the Sharda River. A 7 km-long channel is under rapid construction.

“I insisted on starting the work first, even before I visited,” he said.

He underlined the importance of utilising public funds wisely, stating that the money spent by the government belongs to taxpayers. An earlier proposal for a Rs 180 crore embankment was rejected by him as impractical. Instead, he suggested river channelisation, dredging, and allowing natural water flow to prevent floods effectively.

He said that if the project could be completed for Rs 22 crore instead of Rs 180 crore, it should be finished by June 10. Once done, monsoon water will no longer flood areas like Palia and Lakhimpur Kheri but will merge with the Saryu River and flow forward. This will protect farmers’ fields, homes, crops, and livestock from flood damage, ensuring no loss of life or property.

Highlighting the region's development, CM Yogi noted the establishment of a medical college, which was once a distant dream, and increasing tourism potential through Dudhwa National Park. He also confirmed funding for an airport in Lakhimpur Kheri and plans to ensure it is safeguarded from flooding by the Suheli River.

CM Yogi reiterated that farmers, youth, and women are the top priority for the double-engine government. Starting with farm loan waivers, the government has ensured direct benefit transfers like the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi.

“We made it clear from day one—no one will be allowed to exploit farmers,” he said. Before 2017, sugarcane dues would remain unpaid for a decade. Today, no farmer has pending payments older than a year. Out of 122 sugar mills, 105 are paying dues within a week, and delays in the remaining are being resolved.

He also introduced an escrow account system, ensuring that payments from sugar sales reach farmers first.

“If any sugar mill owner misbehaves even after this, we’ll auction the mill and pay the farmers first,” he warned.

--IANS

abm/brt/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor