Will avenge setback, says JD(S) MLA Revanna on cases against his family

Hassan (Karnataka), Sep 20 Janata Dal (Secular) MLA H.D. Revanna on Friday defended his son, Prajwal Revanna, who is the main accused in the sex video scandal, and said he will avenge the setback his family has suffered.

Addressing the party workers' meeting in Aluru of Hassan district, Revanna said, “I, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda are well off only with the blessings of people. Poor young man, Prajwal does not know anything. He is a good boy.”

He further stated, “People had taken our money and invested it somewhere else. After all, where will they go ...I will catch them. Have patience and wait for another three years. If I am not giving back to them royally, I am not the son of former PM Deve Gowda.”

Revanna stated the people of Hassan had ensured the victory of JD(S) late MLA H.S. Prakash four times in Hassan's Assembly seat. “I got him a ticket in 2013. People have maintained that he lost the election due to minority votes in 2013. However, in the 2023 Assembly election, people challenged me that they would emerge victorious with a margin of 50,000 votes. Later, late former MLA Prakash's son Swaroop Prakash was chosen as the candidate. They then challenged that I should contest election from Hassan,” he stated targeting a BJP leader.

Former BJP MLA Preetham Gowda had defeated the four-time JD (S) MLA Prakash from the Hassan seat in 2013.

“Since we got busy with the Hassan Assembly seat, the party candidate got defeated in the Sakleshpur Assembly seat,” he claimed.

Former PM H.D. Deve Gowda’s grandson, Prajwal Revanna was arrested at the Bengaluru International Airport in the early hours of May 30, when he was returning from Germany after his grandfather H.D. Deve Gowda and uncle H.D. Kumaraswamy, who is also Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, made a public appeal that he should return and face authorities.

His father, JD(S) legislator Revanna and mother Bhavani Revanna were jailed and are currently out on bail in the kidnap and rape case linked to the sex video scam. His younger brother, JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna, who was jailed for allegedly sexually assaulting male party workers, is also out on bail

