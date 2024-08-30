Will be happy if promoted, says Karnataka HM amid rumours of CM change

Bengaluru, Aug 30 Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said on Friday that he will be happy if he is promoted by the Congress party.

The statement assumes importance in the backdrop of rumours circulated that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, facing the allegations on the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case, may be replaced.

When asked about Minister for Cooperation K.N. Rajanna’s statement that he will be happy if Parameshwara is promoted by the party, he stated that he will also be happy in that case. CM Siddaramaiah's camp had batted for a Dalit CM in case of his replacement earlier. Parameshwara had also stated that he is not a sage for not aspiring to become the CM.

Parameshwara is the senior-most leader hailing from the Dalit community after AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge from the state. He is also a resourceful and experienced leader.

Talking about Raj Bhavan Chalo agitation on Saturday, he stated, “We had tentatively stated that all MLAs, MLCs and MPs will take up Raj Bhavan Chalo protest march and hand over the representation to the Governor. The cabinet had taken a decision explaining to the Governor that issuing of show-cause notice to CM Siddaramaiah was wrong. The government has the power to advise the Governor and we have sent a submission in this regard. It is not just a letter, all evidence is mentioned and sent. He has not obliged to it and the matter has been moved to the court.”

“The arguments are placed and they will continue tomorrow. We have to see what would be the final decision in this regard. It is also our duty to inform the Governor. The MUDA case has taken a political twist, no matter what we talk about the court and other things, it has taken a political colour. Hence, our cadres will stage a protest against the Governor,” he further said.

“We are thinking of staging protests in all divisions. Along with it, the legal battle would continue and also submit representation to the Governor. If any of these won’t yield any results, we are contemplating meeting the President,” he maintained.

Parameshwara further stated, “While placing arguments, senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi has mentioned pending cases against Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, former BJP ministers Shashikala Jolle and Murugesh Nirani. For years, permission is not granted for prosecution against them, why in the case of CM Siddaramaiah, the decision is made in haste? We will mention this when we meet the Governor and the President of India.”

“Following the development of luxury treatment accorded to Darshan, we have heightened the security and monitoring in prisons. It is not possible for anyone now to do as they want,” he maintained.

On the PSI recruitment exam and the UPSC Mains exam falling on the same day (Sept 22), Home Minister Parameshwara said that information will be obtained from the concerned authorities.

He said, "We announced the PSI exam date before the UPSC. If there is a possibility of postponement and if there are more requests, it can be considered. This matter will be reviewed and discussed with the officials."

