Will BJP’s Suresh Gopi be the dark horse in Kerala?

Trissur (Kerala), June 4 As vote counting began in Kerala, it appears that the dark horse in Kerala might be former Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader Suresh Gopi.

Gopi is leading by over 10,000 votes after around 56,000 votes were counted at the Trissur Lok Sabha seat.

A popular actor, Gopi won hearts through his TV programme the Malayalam version of the KBC and then his stock got a boost when Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited him for his swearing in ceremony in 2009.

What has been the biggest surprise at Trissur is that Congress MP, K Muraleedharan is trailing in third place, as CPI candidate and former state minister VS Sunilkumar is in second place.

Muraleedharan was the Congress MP from Vadakara at the 2019 polls and he was shifted from there to Trissur.

He is the son of four-time Congress Chief Minister K Karunakaran.

Muraleedharan’s sister a senior Congress leader Padmaja Venugopal ahead of the polls joined the BJP and had been campaigning against her brother.

