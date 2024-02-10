Will breach Sec 144, reach Sandeshkhali if peace not restored in 24 hrs: Adhikari warns Guv

Kolkata, Feb 10 The Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Saturday, gave an ultimatum to the Governor saying he would defy Section 144 and lead a BJP delegation to violence-ridden Sandeshkhali unless CV Ananda Bose takes concrete steps to restore normalcy there in the next 24 hours.

On Saturday, after staging a walk out from the Assembly, the BJP legislators led by Adhikari went straight to the Raj Bhavan and had a meeting with the Governor.

“The state administration and police are trying to suppress the spontaneous agitation of the local people born out of the accumulated grievances against the local Trinamool Congress leaders there.

“At any cost we will not allow the police to suppress that democratic and spontaneous movement of the local people. We have requested the Governor to initiate steps to ensure peace and normalcy at Sandeshkhali within 24 hours. Otherwise, BJP legislators will assemble within the Assembly premises on Monday and go to Sandeshkhali from there, even if we have to breach Section 144 there,” the LoP said after emerging from the meeting with the Governor on Saturday afternoon.

He also challenged the state administration to stop him from reaching Sandeshkhali on Monday.

“If the police want they can arrest us. But we are determined to reach Sandeshkhali on Monday,” he said.

Even as he was speaking to the media, the other BJP legislators started burning a copy of the Gazette Notification for imposing Section 144 at Sandeshkhali.

Section 144 has been imposed in 16 panchayats scattered over the two blocks of Sandeshkhali–I and Sandeshkhali-II.

Ban on the use of Internet has also been imposed in that area for an indefinite period till normalcy is restored.

A huge police contingent, including personnel from the Rapid Action Force and combat force is patrolling the area. As per the latest report, the streets of Sandeshkhali wear a deserted look as all the shops are closed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor