‘Will break this Chakravyuh of lies and deceit’: Tej Pratap Yadav breaks silence

Patna, June 19 Tej Pratap Yadav, the eldest son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, on Thursday broke his silence surrounding his ouster from his family, saying he will soon break the ‘Chakravyuh of lies and deceit’.

The former Bihar minister, who has been sidelined both politically and within the family, used social media to share a sharp message, intensifying the suspense around his next move.

In the social media post, Tej Pratap is seen wearing an RJD cap, staring solemnly at a photo of his father Lalu Prasad Yadav.

The accompanying caption read: “Those who make the mistake of considering my silence as my weakness, do not think I am unaware of your conspiracies. You started it, I will end it. I am going to break this Chakravyuh of lies and deceit. Be ready. The truth is going to come out. My role will be decided by my beloved public and the Supreme Court, not any party or family.”

Earlier, Tej Pratap had alluded to the presence of a "Jaichand" (traitor) within the Lalu family, a reference often used to describe betrayal.

Though he didn’t name anyone, observers believe his remarks are directed at close members within the RJD's top leadership, possibly indicating friction with his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav.

The mention of the Supreme Court has fuelled speculation that Tej Pratap may pursue a legal route to claim his space, either within the Rashtriya Janata Dal or the larger political landscape in Bihar.

However, so far, no formal steps have been taken in that direction.

Tej Pratap’s relationship with his family and party has often been marked by drama and estrangement, particularly after his controversial separation from Aishwarya Rai, daughter of RJD veteran Chandrika Rai.

His recent statements suggest that tensions have resurfaced, perhaps exacerbated by his growing isolation within the party and the prominence of Tejashwi as the de facto face of the RJD.

