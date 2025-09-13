Will bring progress to state: Assam residents welcome PM Modi's visit

Guwahati, Sep 13 Residents of Assam expressed joy and gratitude over the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the state on Saturday evening to attend the centenary celebrations of Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika in Guwahati.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to participate in the commemorative event at around 5 p.m. and will address the gathering.

Alongside the celebrations, he will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several major infrastructure and industrial development projects worth over Rs 18,530 crore in Assam on Sunday. Locals hailed the initiatives, saying they would significantly contribute to the state's progress.

Speaking to IANS, a local resident said, "There is great happiness as Prime Minister Modi is coming to Assam today. A special coin will also be launched there, along with projects worth Rs 18,000 crore for Assam. This is a very good development that will benefit Assam and bring progress to the state."

Another resident stated, "The Bhupen Hazarika's birth anniversary is very big and significant. After that, PM Modi will also inaugurate several development projects which will help our state's progress. We are very happy for the Prime Minister's special interest in Assam."

Calling the visit a landmark event, another resident told IANS, "It is a big thing that is going to take place in Assam with the launch of a commemorative Rs 100 coin, marking a major development for Assam."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting the Northeast after a long time, having also recently visited Manipur. Today, he arrives in Guwahati to launch projects worth crores, a milestone for the region's growth," he added.

Another resident expressed appreciation for the government's initiatives, saying, "PM Modi is doing a lot of work for Assam. Our state is progressing in every field, and we are very thankful to the government for this."

Tight security measures have been put in place for the Prime Minister's visit, as locals gather in large numbers at Bhupen Hazarika's centenary birth anniversary celebration venue to welcome him.

Additionally, on Sunday, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of several projects in Darrang and address a public function.

Later, at around 1:45 p.m., he will inaugurate Assam Bio-ethanol Private Limited and the Numaligarh Refinery Plant in Golaghat, in addition to laying the foundation stone of a Polypropylene Plant in the same district.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor