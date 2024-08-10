Will continue agitation till Siddaramaiah resigns: K’taka BJP

Mysuru, Aug 10 Karnataka BJP on Saturday said that the party will continue to protest until the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah does not tender his resignation.

“The BJP will continue the agitation until the ruling Congress is made to bite the dust in the state and the agitation will continue till Siddaramaiah tenders his resignation,” said Leader of the Opposition (LoP) R. Ashoka while addressing a gathering at the Maharaja College Grounds in Mysuru at the concluding ceremony of ‘Mysuru Chalo’ padyatra, which was organised to demand Siddaramaiah’s resignation.

He said that the party workers have gathered over three major issues.

“Honest officer in Tribal Welfare Board case, T. Chandrasekaran committed suicide. Congress swallowed Rs 176 crore. Police officer Parashuram ended his life as he was unable to give them Rs 30 lakh. Two honest officers have sacrificed their lives fighting the corrupt Congress government,” the LoP said.

He said that if the people do want other officers to meet the same fate, then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar should be removed from power.

He said that this was not just padyatra but a war cry against corrupt Congress, adding that the padyatra was to fight against the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land case.

He alleged that Shivakumar talks about properties but the real issue is the looted Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 crore in the MUDA case which should be returned to the people.

“The 86,000 people from Mysuru who had applied for sites have got nothing. There is no site for the poor but Siddaramaiah has 14 sites. The BJP is fighting for those 86,000 applicants. This is anti-Dalit government which looted Rs 25,000 crore belonging to Dalits. Karnataka government is providing salaries for the Congress leaders at the taluk and district levels and the money of the poor is being looted,” Ashoka said.

The controversial MUDA land case has 3.16 acres and was bought from the original owner Ninga for Rs 1. The brother-in-law of Siddaramaiah bought it for Rs 5 lakh. However, Siddaramaiah is asking Rs 62 crore for the same land.

“Aren’t you ashamed? This is the land of Dalits. You claim to be a clean person. To make people aware of this farce that is why we had undertaken this padyatra,” Ashoka said.

--IANS

