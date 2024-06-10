Will continue to amplify voice of Global South, PM Modi assures visiting leaders

New Delhi, June 10 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised that in his third term, India will continue to work for the peace, progress and prosperity of the region in close partnership with the countries, even as it pursues its goal of having a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

Prime Minister Modi's assurance came during his meeting with the visiting leaders following the swearing-in ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Sunday.

Leaders from India's neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) participated in the ceremony as honoured guests.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Seychelles Vice-President Ahmed Afif, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay attended the ceremony as Prime Minister Modi and the Council of Ministers were administered the oath of office by President Droupadi Murmu.

Leaders of Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan were accompanied by Ministers.

The leaders congratulated Prime Minister Modi for taking oath as the Prime Minister of India for a historic third consecutive term.

Thanking them for gracing the occasion, the Prime Minister reaffirmed India's commitment to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy and 'SAGAR Vision'.

"PM Modi called for deeper people-to-people ties and connectivity in the region. He further added that India would continue to amplify the voice of the Global South in the international arena," said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The leaders also attended a banquet hosted by President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The President while welcoming them and conveying her wishes to Prime Minister Modi in the service of the nation, said that India's democratic exercise was not only a moment of pride for its people but an inspiration to millions around the world.

"The participation of leaders from India's neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean Region on the momentous occasion of the swearing-in ceremony of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers underlines India's deep-rooted bonds of friendship and cooperation with the region," the MEA added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor