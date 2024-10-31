Will continue to inspire every generation: PM Modi pays tributes to Sardar Patel at Statue of Unity

New Delhi, Oct 31 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid rich tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat's Kevadia and participated in the Ekta Diwas celebrations.

While paying tributes to Sardar Patel, PM Modi in a post on X said that protecting the unity and sovereignty of the nation was his top priority.

"My salutations to Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary. Protecting the unity and sovereignty of the nation was the top priority of his life. His personality and work will continue to inspire every generation of the country," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister at Kevadia ground inspected the parade of the Armed Forces personnel and watched the performances by the state police forces, including a dance performance by 300 woman cops of Gujarat Police.

He administered the Ekta Diwas pledge to the forces' personnel and all others attending the function following which he witnessed the Ekta Diwas Parade.

The parade comprised 16 marching contingents from nine states and one union territory police, four central armed police forces, National Cadet Corps, and a marching band.

Special attractions included a 'Hell March contingent' of the NSG, a daredevil show by BSF and CRPF women and men bikers and a show on a combination of Indian Martial Arts by BSF.

A piped band show by school children was also presented.

The highlight of the celebrations was the ‘Surya Kiran’ flypast by the Indian Air Force, among others.

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas is celebrated on October 31 each year to commemorate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary. Born in Gujarat's Nadiad in 1875, Sardar Patel was pivotal in India's struggle for Independence and unifying the nation. Renowned for his exceptional leadership and unyielding commitment to national integration, he is fondly remembered as the 'Iron Man of India' and Sardar Patel. The Ekta Diwas or the National Unity Day is a reminder of his efforts in uniting the princely states into one nation.

PM Modi will celebrate the festival of Diwali in his home state where he is on a two-day visit.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor