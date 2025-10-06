Will convince Centre to commemorate martyrdom day of Guru Teg Bahadur as Human Rights Day: Punjab CM

Chandigarh, Oct 6 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said the government will take up the matter of commemorating martyrdom day of the ninth Sikh master, Guru Teg Bahadur, as Human Rights Day with the government of India.

The Chief Minister, while interacting with the Sant Samaj here, batted for observing the martyrdom day of Guru Teg Bahadur at the national level.

He categorically said it will help promote the ethos of secularism, communal harmony and brotherhood in the country, adding the ninth guru was an epitome of socialism and secularism as he sacrificed his life for the sake of preserving human rights in the country.

Mann said observation of the martyrdom day of Guru Teg Bahadur as Human Rights Day will be a humble tribute to this great Sikh Guru on one hand and will further cement the ties among the people on the other, as the life and philosophy of the Sikh master is a lighthouse for the entire humanity.

The Chief Minister also said the government will also explore the feasibility of constructing Guru Tegh Bahadur Marg on the path adopted by Guru sahib while going to Delhi, where Guru-ji was martyred.

He said the PWD and Punjab Mandi Board will chalk out the blueprint in this regard to construct the marg as a humble tribute to Guru sahib.

Mann said even the state government will take up the matter to further extend this Marg up to Gurudwara Seesh Ganj sahib in Delhi with the Central government.

The Chief Minister also announced to constitute a committee to include the life and philosophy of Guru sahib in the school curriculum. He said any sort of objectionable content that is not in consonance with Sikh sentiments will also be immediately removed from the Virasat E Khalsa museum.

Mann also reiterated the firm commitment of the government to enact a strong anti-sacrilege law so that exemplary punishment is ensured for the perpetrators of this heinous crime.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister apprised the Sant Samaj that the government is organising a series of commemorative events to observe the 350th martyrdom Day of Guru Teg Bahadur.

He said these functions will start from Gurudwara Seesh Ganj Sahib in Delhi on October 25, and from November 1, Kirtan Darbars will be organised across the state.

Likewise, Mann said seminars on life, philosophy and the sacrifice of Guru sahib will be organised in every educational institute of the state from November 15.

