"Will create more jobs..." CII president Sanjiv Bajaj welcomes Union Budget 2023-24

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) president Sanjiv Bajaj on Wednesday welcomed the Union Budget for the financial year 2023-24 by saying that this will have a multiplier effect on the economy.

"The government managed a tough balancing act of meeting the priorities of growth through capital spending while keeping a fiscal deficit under check. While at the same time very strong focus on inclusion to ensure prosperity for the masses," Sanjiv Bajaj said.

He also appreciated the government's proposal of increasing the capital investment outlay to 33 per cent to Rs 10 lakh crore for the Financial Year 2023-24.

"An effect of capex of Rs 13.7 lakh crore would have a multiplier effect on the economy creating jobs and facilitating private sector investment," he said, adding that the 33 per cent increase on public sector capex by the government as compared to last year is a welcome move.

Overall, the government proposed to increase capital expenditure outlay by 33 per cent to Rs 10 lakh crore in 2023-24, which would be 3.3 per cent of the GDP, said Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

"(This overall outlay) would be 3.3 per cent of GDP, almost three times the outlay made in 2019-20. With the substantial increase, it is central to government's efforts to enhance growth potential and job creation, the crowd in private investments and provides a cushion against global headwinds," Sitharaman said in her Budget speech.

Sitharaman started her Budget speech at 11 am, the last full Budget of the Modi government in its second term. Like the previous two Union Budgets, Union Budget 2023-24 is also presented in paperless form.

This year's Budget holds much significance as the country is scheduled to have the next Lok Sabha election in April-May 2024.

As per established tradition, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with ministers of state Pankaj Chaudhary and Bhagwat Karad and Finance Secretary T V Somanathan called on President Droupadi Murmu.

This is the fifth budget presentation by Sitharaman.

The budget session of the Parliament began on Tuesday with President's address, subsequently tabling the Economic Survey for 2022-23. The formal exercise to prepare the annual Budget for the next financial year (2023-24) commenced on October 10.

The Economic Survey, tabled in the Parliament on Tuesday, noted India's GDP is expected to grow in the range of 6 to 6.8 per cent in the coming financial year 2023-24. This is in comparison to the estimated 7 per cent this fiscal and 8.7 per cent in 2021-22.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor