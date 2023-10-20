Will create robust laws to provide social security to gig workers: Delhi CM

New Delhi, Oct 20 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met the Gig Workers Association and assured them that the government stands with the common people at every step.

"We will create robust laws to provide social security to gig workers, but it may take some time," the Chief Minister said.

Kejriwal instructed Minister Atishi to ascertain whether gig workers fall under the Construction Workers Welfare Board.

"If the Central government issues clarification that gig workers also fall under the Construction Workers Welfare Board, then there won't be a need for separate legislation," he said.

Kejriwal further said that state governments have a "significant amount of funds under the Construction Workers Welfare Board, which often remains underutilized".

The association sought separate laws to provide job security, ESIC, PF, and other benefits for gig workers in app-based companies. Kejriwal assured them that the government would consider their demands within the ambit of policies solemnly.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor