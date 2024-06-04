'Will Decide Tomorrow': Rahul Gandhi On Whether INDIA Bloc Will Stake Claim To Form Govt

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Sonia Gandhi addressed a press conference on Thursday after the party appeared to be crossing the 100-mark as vote counting continued. As the trends became clearer, it was evident that the BJP would not secure a majority on its own, struggling in the 240s. However, the NDA as a whole was seen crossing the majority mark.

Mallikarjun Kharge stated, "The BJP demanded votes on Modi's face. This clearly indicates that the mandate is against Modi. This is his political and moral defeat."

Kharge highlighted the challenging circumstances under which the Congress and the INDIA bloc fought the elections. "Investigating agencies troubled us, our bank accounts were seized, our leaders were arrested. Still, we led a positive campaign and raised important issues like employment and the constitution," he said.

He criticized PM Modi's campaign, noting that "the lies he spread about Congress have been rejected by the people." Kharge also praised Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, describing it as the foundation of the Congress campaign this election, along with the Nyay Guarantees.

"We are glad that the BJP failed in its conspiracy to change the constitution," Kharge added. He thanked the Congress leadership, workers, and INDIA bloc leaders for their hard work and coordination. "Our struggle has not reached its conclusion. We have to continue fighting," he said.

Rahul Gandhi emphasized that the Congress and the INDIA bloc did not just fight against one party but against the entire government structure, including agencies like the CBI, ED, and parts of the judiciary. "Narendra Modi and Amit Shah captured these institutions and threatened them," he asserted.

Gandhi underscored that the fight was to save the constitution. "I always knew that the people of India would stand up to save the constitution," he said, expressing confidence in the people's resolve.

He also thanked the party and alliance leaders and workers. "You have taken the first and the biggest step to save the constitution," Gandhi said.

He pointed out that the public is directly associating Adani with Modi. "Have you seen his stocks? People are convinced that the loss of PM Modi is a loss to Adani. The PM has unanimously and clearly stated that we do not want Narendra Modi as Prime Minister. The poor people of India—workers, farmers, Dalits, Adivasis—have saved this constitution," Gandhi declared.

Rahul assured that the promises made by the Congress would be fulfilled. When asked if the INDIA bloc would try to stake a claim to form the government, he mentioned that a meeting with INDIA bloc leaders would be held tomorrow to make a decision.

"UP ki janta ne kamaal kar diya. I salute your political wisdom. You chose to save the constitution," he concluded.