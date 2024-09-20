Will end Naxal violence in India by 2026: HM Shah assures victims from Chhattisgarh

New Delhi, Sep 20 Union Home Minister Amit Shah met victims of Naxal violence from Chhattisgarh at his residence and assured them that all their demands would be met and Naxalism would be completely eradicated from India by 2026.

While addressing the people affected by Naxal extremism, HM Shah highlighted the government's commitment to eradicating Naxalism and restoring peace in the regions in the grip of the rebels.

HM Shah assured the victims that by March 31, 2026, Naxalism would be completely eradicated from India.

HM Shah expressed deep sorrow over the suffering caused by Naxal violence, emphasising that those who use weapons and kill innocent people are undermining the stability of society.

“All the pain of those affected by Naxalism has reached Delhi through you," he said, acknowledging the hardships faced by the victims.

The HM reaffirmed the Modi government's determination to eliminate Naxalism from the country, stating that it is neither in the interest of humanity nor beneficial for society.

"Prime Minister Modi has made it clear that Naxalism and the ideology that supports it will be rooted out, and peace will be established," he said.

He further stated that while Naxalism had once spread across various regions of the country, the Union government had successfully curbed its influence, with only a few areas still affected by it.

He also praised the victims for their resilience and thanked them for seeking his time.

He assured them that the Union government, in collaboration with the Chhattisgarh government, would introduce new schemes aimed at protecting their rights and improving their quality of life.

"The Central and state governments will soon announce welfare schemes to ease your lives and support your development," he added.

Mentioning previous requests by the Chhattisgarh government, HM Shah said, "Proposals involving assistance in the 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana' and for providing toilets and electricity, have already been approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Addressing broader concerns, HM Shah promised that medical facilities, employment opportunities, and other essential needs of Naxal violence victims would be swiftly addressed, with departments concerned taking prompt action.

As the meeting concluded, the Home Minister urged those still involved in Naxal violence to lay down arms and choose the path of peace.

He reiterated that both the Central and Chhattisgarh governments were committed to working for the betterment of the victims and ending Naxalism in every corner of the country.

