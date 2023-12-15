Will enhance Mukhtar Ansari’s security, if needed, UP govt assures SC

New Delhi, Dec 15 The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday assured the Supreme Court that, if needed, it will enhance the security of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in a plea filed by his son alleging that there is a plan to assassinate his father in Banda Jail prior to the 2024 polls.

In its order, a bench headed by Justice Hrishikesh Roy took on record the assurance given by Additional Solicitor General K.M. Natraj that if required, an augmentation of security will be given by the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure no harm is caused to Ansari within the precincts of the jail.

The bench, also comprising Justice Sanjay Karol, adjourned the hearing after Natraj said that he will need to seek instructions from the state government on the prayer for transfer of Ansari in any jail outside Uttar Pradesh.

The matter will be taken up for further hearing on January 16 next year.

On Thursday, the ASG had urged the top court that the plea should be dismissed in limine considering the political nature of prayer seeking transfer to any jail outside UP in a "state ruled by any party other than the BJP".

Thereafter, the Supreme Court directed senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who appeared on behalf of the petitioner, to amend the petition.

In his plea filed before the apex court under Article 32 of the Constitution, Mukhtar Ansari’s son claimed that "state officials, rival politicians, and persons within the police establishment" have hatched a plan to murder the political figure, who has been a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA), for five-consecutive terms from Uttar Pradesh’s Mau.

"As the petitioner’s father is from a political party that is in Opposition, politically and ideologically, to the ruling dispensation in the State, the petitioner, the petitioner’s father, brother and their family have been targets of persecution by the State," it stated.

The petition stated that there is “a disturbing trend of extra-judicial killings” in UP referring to the killing of Atiq Ahmed and his brother on live television and similar incidents.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor