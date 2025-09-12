Will ensure relief for flood victims within 45 days: Punjab CM Mann

Chandigarh, Sep 12 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said the government would ensure compensation to all flood victims within 45 days.

Chairing a high-level meeting here, the Chief Minister said a few days ago he had announced that his government will give the highest compensation in the country -- 20,000 per acre -- to farmers for the crop damage.

“This is the highest compensation in the history of Punjab.” Mann said under previous governments, it used to take years to actually receive the compensation and the people already distressed by crop loss, had to run around government offices for compensation.

Elaborating the plan, he said that special “girdawari” (crop damage assessment) should start from September 13 and the entire process will be completed within 45 days.

The Chief Minister said the farmers will start receiving their compensation cheques in hand, adding officers from non-flooded areas will be deployed in flood-affected villages so that the assessment work can be completed quickly.

He said the officers will go village to village, inspect all fields, prepare their reports matter and no matter what the crop is -- if there is damage, compensation will be given.

Mann said after the report is made, farmers will be given one week to raise any objections, so that any error in the report can be rectified.

The Chief Minister said the entire process will be completed within 45 days, and compensation cheques will be distributed to the farmers.

He said in the villages where the entire crop has been destroyed, this process will be completed in just one month, and cheques will be given earlier.

Similarly, the Chief Minister said those houses which have been damaged will also be given compensated by the government.

He said those people whose entire house has collapsed will receive Rs 120,000, and those with partial damage will get Rs 40,000.

Mann said that earlier governments used to give only Rs 6,800 for partial house damage, but now this amount has been increased to Rs 40,000.

Similarly, the Chief Minister said that those people whose livestock were swept away or died in the floods will also be compensated.

Citing the example, he said that if someone has lost a cow or buffalo, the government will give Rs 37,500, if a goat died in the flood Rs 4,000 will be given and all other animals will also be compensated as per rules, including bulls, horses, poultry, fisheries and others.

Mann said the compensation for house or livestock loss should start from September 15 and must also be completed within 45 days.

The Chief Minister said 55 deaths have been confirmed in floods, out of which cheques have been issued to 42 families.

The Chief Minister also enquired from the Deputy Commissioners, who joined the meeting virtually, about the ground realities after the devastating floods, which were witnessed for first time in last four decades.

The Chief Minister said the government will take up the issue of relaxing the norms to cover the house loss with the government of India. He also asked the officers to organise medical camps in every villages and conduct fogging too.

