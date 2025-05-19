Will explain significance of Operation Sindoor to world, says BJP's Shashank Mani Tripathi

New Delhi, May 19 BJP MP Shashank Mani Tripathi on Monday expressed his gratitude towards the Centre for including him in the all-party delegation slated to go abroad to brief the world about Operation Sindoor and India's fight against cross-border terrorism.

Tripathi has been included in the group headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

In a robust diplomatic push following the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, the Indian government has decided to send multiple parliamentary delegations and senior diplomats to key countries around the world.

The objective is to expose Pakistan's role in the attack and to reaffirm India's unwavering stance against terrorism.

One of the delegations will be led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and will include prominent MPs from across party lines, including BJP MP Shashank Mani Tripathi, BJP MP Bhubaneswar Kalita, LJP (Ram Vilas) MP Shambhavi Chaudhary, JMM MP Sarfaraz Ahmad, TDP MP G.M. Harish Balayogi, Shiv Sena MP Milind Murli Deora, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

Tharoor's delegation is set to visit the United States, Panama, Guyana, Brazil, and Colombia.

Expressing his appreciation to the Central leadership, BJP MP Shashank Mani Tripathi said, "I am truly overwhelmed that the Prime Minister, the PMO, and Kiren Rijiju approved my name. I am part of the delegation led by Shashi Tharoor, who is the Chairman and a permanent member of the Select Committee of the Ministry of External Affairs."

"Our delegation is visiting the United States, Brazil, Panama, Colombia, and Guyana. I believe Brazil and the United States are especially influential countries, and by meeting with their parliamentarians, we will explain the significance of Operation Sindoor, why we undertook it, and what impact it will have," Tripathi added.

He further noted that the key aim of the delegation will be to present the Indian narrative on Operation Sindoor, elaborate on the mission's objectives, and convey India's commitment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism at the international level.

Apart from Tharoor, other delegations will be led by BJP leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Baijayant Panda, JD(U) leader Sanjay Kumar Jha, DMK's Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, NCP (SP)'s Supriya Sule, and Shiv Sena's Shrikant Eknath Shinde.

These delegations comprise MPs from various political backgrounds, underscoring the unified stance of Indian political parties against terrorism.

The delegation aims to clearly brief foreign governments on the details of the Pahalgam terror attack and highlight that Operation Sindoor was a targeted strike on terror infrastructure located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, ensuring no civilian lives were endangered in the process.

This is the first time the Modi government has mobilised elected representatives from across the political spectrum to serve as diplomatic emissaries, presenting a united front to counter Pakistan's narrative on the global stage.

