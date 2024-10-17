‘Will finish you off like Baba Siddique’: Ex-BJP MLA gets threat on WhatsApp

Jaipur, Oct 17 Former Rajasthan BJP MLA Amrita Meghwal has filed a complaint with the Jaipur Police station after she received obscene messages on her WhatsApp along with death threats.

“I have been getting obscene messages for the past few days and have also been threatened with death. I have given a report to the Jaipur Police Commissioner,” the former MLA said.

She alleged that there was a flurry of obscene messages sent on her WhatsApp which were followed by a WhatsApp call.

“When I called the number again, he started hurling abuses. When I threatened him with a police complaint, he threatened me with dire consequences. He said ‘I will finish you off like Baba Siddique,” the former MLA said.

She said that she was getting such threatening calls earlier too and had reported the matter to the Sodala police station.

Amrita Meghwal has also been attacked twice in 2021 and 2022 and had lodged a case in Jaipur's Transport Nagar police station regarding this case.

Minister Jawahar Singh Bedham has also written a letter to the Police Commissioner demanding immediate action on the matter.

Amrita Meghwal (39) was an MLA from the Jalore Assembly seat from 2013 to 2018 on the BJP ticket. She defeated Ramlal of Congress by a margin of 46,800 votes.

In 2018, after her husband Babulal was accused of financial irregularities, the party blocked Amrita Meghwal's ticket and gave it to Jogeshwar Garg. Soon after, there was a discord between the husband and wife and they started accusing each other.

