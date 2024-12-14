Will gift one project daily to people during 'Jan Kalyan Parv': MP CM

Bhopal, Dec 14 Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Saturday that he has planned to gift at least one big project to the people of Madhya Pradesh during the ongoing 'Jan Kalyan Parv (public welfare campaign)', launched on completion of one year of his government in office.

CM Yadav made this statement after inaugurating the Sarsi Island Resort in Shahdol district.

Located in the middle of the Son river and two hours drive from the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR), Sarsi's resort has been built by the state's tourism department.

"We have launched a Jan Kalyan Parv on completion of one year of the state government, and have decided to gift one big project to the people daily. Yesterday, the state's eighth tiger reserve - Ratapani was inaugurated," Yadav said.

The 'Jan Kalyan Parv’ which was launched on December 11, will continue till December 26.

Under the campaign, the Chief Minister and his other Cabinet Ministers will visit different parts of the state and will announce or inaugurate the projects.

A senior official associated with the state's tourism department told IANS that set on the picturesque backwaters of Bansagar Dam in Shahdol district, the resort has been built with modern facilities to attract all class of tourists.

Beside a gym, a library, and a kid’s play zone, a conference room has also built where business meetings and other events can also be organised.

"These beautiful huts are designed to offer visitors an experience of a lifetime and the accommodations are a perfect amalgam of comfort with sustainability," the officer added.

CM Yadav, who is on a visit to Vindhya region of the state on Saturday, is scheduled to inaugurate a newly-built 200-bed hospital and will lay the foundation of several other projects in Mauganj district of Rewa division later in the day.

Notably, Mauganj, which was part of Rewa district, was made a separate district last year. The government has promised to provide all facilities to the new district.

