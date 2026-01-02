Will give exact figure tomorrow: Kailash Vijayvargiya on suspense over casualties in Indore water tragedy

Indore, Jan 2 Amid suspense on the number of casualties from consumption of contaminated water in Indore, senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Urban Affairs Minister Kailash Vijayavargiya on Friday said that he would give exact figure on Saturday.

The Minister during a visit to Bhagirathpura, the area where contaminated water resulted in several deaths and over 200 still admitted, refrained from giving any response on media queries.

However, when reporters continued to ask about suspense on exact number of death, he said, "I will give exact figure of number casualties in a press conference tomorrow (Saturday)."

Later, when reporters sought his repose on the state government's action against Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), Vijayavargiya said he can't make any comment on it.

"Inquiry committee was formed by CM and he might have taken action on basis of the report. I don't know what are the findings of the committee, therefore, I won't make any comment on his (CM) action," Vijayavargiya said.

Notably, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav-led Madhya Pradesh government suspended two senior officials of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), including Additional Commissioner, Rohit Sisonia.

In-charge superintendent engineer of Public Health Department, Sanjeev Srivastava has also been suspended. Whereas, Indore Municipal Commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav has been transferred with immediate effect.

"The state government will not tolerate negligence in the incident that occurred in Bhagirathpura in Indore due to contaminated drinking water. Strict actions are being taken into matter," the Chief Minister wrote on X sharing information about the action taken action top civic officials.

Later in the evening, CM Yadav also convened a virtual meeting with Mayors of all 16 civic bodies in the state, Chairpersons, district collectors and Municipal Commissioners and issued necessary directions.

Senior officials from several department, including Health, Urban Affairs, Health and other relevant headquarters-level officers also joined the meeting that lasted after two hours.

