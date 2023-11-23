Will help Indian Govt towards developing responsible AI: Google

New Delhi, Nov 23 Google on Thursday said it is committed to share its expertise and knowledge with the Indian Government and industry stakeholders towards developing responsible Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The company’s statement came after Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw met representatives from large social media platforms and other stakeholders, saying the government will draft new rules to spot and limit the spread of deepfakes.

“We appreciate the opportunity to meet with the government, jointly with industry stakeholders, to discuss the need to develop safeguards around synthetic content and share how we are building tools and guardrails to address associated risks,” a Google spokesperson said in a statement.

“We are committed to continue this collaboration and share our expertise and knowledge towards our collective goal of responsible AI development,” the spokesperson added.

Google is developing AI in a way that maximises the positive benefits to society while addressing the challenges, guided by its AI principles.

“We’re also building tools and guardrails to help prevent the misuse of technology, while enabling people to better evaluate online information,” the company added.

The company is investing in tools like watermarking and synthetic audio detection to help people safely identify content online.

