Will invite all leading business houses to investors summit: MP CM

Bhopal, Jan 22 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday said after organising over half a dozen Regional Industrial Conclaves (RIC) in different parts of Madhya Pradesh, his government has begun preparations for the Global Investors Summit in Bhopal set to commence on February 24.

Chief Minister Yadav said to meet the purpose of the Global Investors Summit, his government has decided to invite all leading business houses in the country.

He said he has high expectations from Bhopal's Global Investors Summit.

"Global Investors Summit will be organised under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 24 in Bhopal, therefore, it is my responsibility to invite all big business houses from the country. I believe that Madhya Pradesh will witness a new growth in the following years," he said before leaving for Pune to attend an interactive session with investors.

He said the state government has received investment proposals worth more than Rs. 4.5 lakh crore, which is expected to generate employment opportunities for more than 3.5 lakh youths in Madhya Pradesh.

The session, led by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, aims to engage directly with industry leaders and investors while highlighting the state’s investor-friendly environment.

On Tuesday, top Madhya Pradesh government officials took stock of arrangements for the Global Investors Summit (GIS) to be held in Bhopal on February 24-25.

Led by Chief Secretary Anurag Jain and Director General of Police (DGP) Kailash Makwana, senior officials inspected the venue of the summit at Indira Gandhi Manav Sangrahalaya and reviewed related arrangements and gave necessary directions.

The Chief Secretary was updated on arrangements being made for the visit of the Prime Minister who will inaugurate the two-day summit.

Notably, before it, the Madhya Pradesh government has organised as many as seven Regional Industrial Conclaves (RIC) in the past year. The first edition of the RIC was organised in Chief Minister Yadav’s home district Ujjain on March 1 and 2, 2024. Later, the second edition was held in Jabalpur on July 20 and the third in Gwalior on August 28. The fourth edition of RIC was organised in the Sagar division on September 27, while the fifth edition was held in Rewa on October 23. The sixth edition was organised in the Narmadapuram (Hoshangabad) division on December 7, 2024, while the seventh was in Shahdol on January 16, 2025.

