Will launch Jan Suraj Party on Oct 2 with one crore members: Prashant Kishor

Patna, Sep 21 Political strategist turned activist Prashant Kishor on Saturday claimed he will launch the Jan Suraj Party on October 2 with one crore members from Bihar.

He emphasised that the Jan Suraj Party party will not be of a particular person but will represent the common people of Bihar.

"The formation of the party is a collective effort of one crore people to address issues like education, employment, migration, and to get freedom from the political dominance of parties led by Lalu Prasad Yadav, Nitish Kumar, and the BJP over the last 30 years," Kishor said.

This move by Prashant Kishor marks a new phase in his political journey, shifting from a behind-the-scenes strategist to a more direct role in state politics.

His message focussed on mobilising the people of Bihar for better governance and a future free from long-standing political regimes.

"My role remains consistent with my previous work as a political strategist, but with a crucial shift in focus. While earlier, I advised political parties and leaders on election strategies and organisational development, now I am extending that expertise to the people of Bihar through the Jan Suraj Abhiyan," he said.

Kishor emphasised the uniqueness of Jan Suraj Abhiyan, noting that it had gathered one crore founding members before the official formation of the party, a first in the country's political history.

Typically, political parties initiate membership drives after they are formally established, but this process is happening in reverse for Jan Suraj, underscoring its grassroots approach.

Meanwhile, other major political parties in Bihar are also ramping up their membership campaigns for the 2025 Assembly elections.

The BJP launched its membership drive on September 2, and RJD, under Tejashwi Yadav's leadership, began its drive on September 19, to enroll one crore members across the country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor