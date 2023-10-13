Will list curative plea against Maratha reservation in due course: SC

New Delhi, October 13 The Supreme Court on Friday said that it will list in due course the curative petition filed by the Maharashtra government against the 2021 apex court judgment striking down the Maratha reservation.

“Curative petition will get listed,” a bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud assured senior advocate Maninder Singh, who mentioned the matter for directions seeking urgent listing.

In April this year, a five-judge bench had declined to entertain the review plea moved by the state government seeking a relook at the judgment.

The Supreme Court in its May 2021 judgment had struck down the Maharashtra Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act, 2018 providing a 12 to 13 per cent quota for Maratha community.

It had declared that states do not have the power to prepare lists for socially and educationally backward classes and ruled that the President had the sole power to identify a community as backward.

Earlier, the apex court had dismissed a plea by the Central government seeking reconsideration of the May 5, 2021 judgment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor