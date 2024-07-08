Will make Rajasthan hub of solar energy production: Energy Minister

Jaipur, July 8 Rajasthan Energy Minister Hiralal Nagar on Monday said that the state government is promoting the solar sector which is aimed to make the desert state a hub of solar energy.

"Our effort is to make Rajasthan a hub of solar energy production, a centre for assembling and manufacturing of solar equipment. Entrepreneurs associated with solar equipment manufacturing units should give suggestions to us,” he said while addressing the India Solar Component Expo organised by the Rajasthan Solar Association at Rajasthan International Center on Monday.

He said that setting up solar component manufacturing units at the local level will reduce the manufacturing cost of solar panels, solar cables, aluminium structures etc. and the youth will get better employment opportunities in this emerging sector.

He said that solar energy is the need of the future and there are immense possibilities of investment in the field of solar energy in our state.

Referring to the amendment in the provisions of Renewable Energy Policy-2023 and Rajasthan Land Revenue Rules, 2007 recently made by the State Cabinet to promote solar energy, the Energy Minister said that now land can be allotted for solar energy projects in the state at seven and a half per cent of the DLC rate.

“This will not only use the abundant amount of natural solar radiation here but will also promote investment and employment in solar component manufacturing,” he said.

The Energy Minister said that proposals for works worth Rs 10000 crore are being prepared through the RDSS scheme for strengthening the power system in the state.

“Due to this, works like construction of new 33/11 kV grid substations and feeder improvement will get momentum and uninterrupted power supply to the consumers will be possible,” the minister said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor