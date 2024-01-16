Will not allow demolition of skywalk for metro expansion: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata, Jan 16 West Bengal Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that she will not allow any demolition of the skywalk to Dakshineswar Temple to take place for construction of Kolkata Metro expansion.

The Union Railways Ministry has proposed modification in the skywalk to the iconic Dakshineswar Temple for expansion of Kolkata Metro.

The Chief Minister said that the proposal virtually means demolition of the skywalk. “I will prevent any such demolition till the last drop of my blood,” the Chief Minister said.

She said that the Metro Railways should make a relocation plan rather than demolishing the skywalk.

“It is our state’s precious jewel,” the Chief Minister said.

She said that she is astonished by the arrogance on part of the railway authorities.

“What are they trying to play with? Tomorrow they might ask for changes in the iconic Kalighat Temple. The next day they might seek the demolition of the Nakhoda Mosque in Kolkata,” the Chief Minister said.

She said that she will neither listen nor agree to such demands.

“They should discuss it with us. We can suggest an alternative route and also help them to set it up,” the Chief Minister said.

She said that her long experience as the railways minister had taught her how to solve such problems.

“There is no point in projecting what the map is suggesting. There should be a ground-level survey and only then there can be a solution,” the Chief Minister said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor