Will not be part of UT Foundation Day: J&K Cong spokesperson

Jammu, Oct 31 As Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) celebrated the Union Territory (UT) Foundation Day on Thursday for the second straight year, state Congress Chief Spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said the grand old party will not participate in the functions as the Central government has repeatedly promised to restore statehood in J&K as well as made several big poll promises which it failed to fulfil.

Speaking to IANS, the senior Congress leader also conveyed Diwali greetings to fellow countrymen and said that on this day, Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya after remaining in exile for 14 years, and, therefore marking his return, this festival of lights is being celebrated across the country and globally.

Speaking about the decision to boycott the J&K UT Foundation Day, Sharma further said that the Central government should have celebrated the J&K Statehood Day today instead.

He added, "The people of J&K are angry and they feel that they have been cheated while the Central government releases large advertisements and puts up billboards praising its decision of making Jammu and Kashmir a Union Territory which has, in turn, destroyed the Dogra State."

"Today is Diwali, the day Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya after 14 years in exile, and in celebration of his return Diwali is observed. We hoped that today, instead of celebrating the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory (UT) Foundation Day, Statehood Day would be recognised along with big promises made to us.

"However, it feels like a betrayal, with large advertisements covering up the wounds of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, who feel the pain of losing the Dogra state. People are angry, and I consider this to be a betrayal, which is why we (Congress) will not participate in this UT Day.

"The people of J&K want that statehood be restored as soon as possible. The elections in Jammu and Kashmir should have been conducted with its statehood remaining intact," Sharma said.

Commenting on the Central government not paying tributes to late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary, the Congress leader said, "Today is also the day late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated, her body riddled with bullets. This day is also observed as Martyrs' Day, and is also the birth anniversary of a great leader of our country, the Congress party's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India's first Home Minister and Deputy Prime Minister.

"If only people could remember all of this, instead of just showing it in advertisements. It feels as though the current leaders have forgotten about late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi who was assassinated on this day. Indira Gandhi wasn't just a leader of the Opposition or belonged to the Congress; she was the Prime Minister of this country when she was martyred."

Speaking about the Modi government's plans of implementing 'One Nation, One Election' and the Uniform Civil Code, Sharma said, "How would implementing 'One Nation, One Election' even be possible? India is a federal structure, and this plan may not be feasible at a single point in time. In some parts of the country, floods may be occurring while others could be facing drought. Implementing this plan will be challenging for the Election Commission of India."

"Regarding the Uniform Civil Code, first clear the people's doubts. How will their doubts be addressed when the functioning of the system itself raises concerns?" the senior Congress leader asked.

Accusing the Modi government of dividing people of the country on the basis of religion, caste, etc., Sharma claimed: "Comparisons have already been drawn between cemeteries (kabristan) and cremation grounds (shamshan), while people who are part of the government raise slogans that only divide and instigate people against each other. If we follow Mahatma Gandhi's vision, this nation will stay strong. But creating walls in relationships could put the country at risk, in my view."

