Will not contest any election now, says Jitan Ram Manjhi

Patna, Oct 1 Hindustani Awam Morcha Secular (HAMS) patron Jitan Ram Manjhi on Sunday announced that he will not contest any election in the future.

Returning here from New Delhi after meeting Union Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, Manjhi said that he is now 79 years old and hence, "it is not right to contest elections".

"I will not contest any election in future. My age is 79 years now and it is not right to contest elections at this age. So, I am taking retirement from active politics personally but will promote the party and NDA in the next Lok Sabha election.

"I met Amit Shah and whatever seats would be given to our party, we will accept it and will go for the win of our party as well as for the alliance,” Manjhi said.

Reacting on the possibility of Nitish Kumar's inclusion in NDA, Manjhi said that his party is small and he is not in a position to comment on it "but I will object to his inclusion in NDA".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor