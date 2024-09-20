Will not hesitate to take action against culprits in Army officer assault case: Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar, Sep 20 Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday asserted that the state government has already entrusted the matter of the alleged assault on an Army Officer and his fiance by cops at Bharatpur police station in Bhubaneswar on September 15 to Crime Branch of Odisha for investigation.

Speaking to the media persons on Friday, the Chief Minister said that five cops have been suspended in the matter and a criminal case has been lodged against them. He said the government would not hesitate to take stringent action against whoever found guilty.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on its official X handle on Friday informed that the state government has taken the matter seriously.

“The state government has taken serious note of the allegations of assault on an army officer and woman accompanying him at Bharatpur Police station. Immediately after the incident came to the notice of the government, necessary steps were taken in this regard as per the law and departmental action was initiated,” informs CMO on Friday.

“As the matter is very sensitive, the crime branch has been instructed to initiate an investigation of the matter and submit a report immediately within a stipulated time period. After the receipt of the investigation report, exemplary punitive action will be taken against the culprits as per the law. The government is following a zero-tolerance policy towards violence against women and atrocity against women can never be tolerated,” added CMO.

Earlier in the day, former Chief Minister and the leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik demanded a judicial inquiry into the matter related to the alleged assault on an Army officer and fiancé in Bharatpur police station in Bhubaneswar during the wee hours on September 15. The opposition BJD has also announced to hold a protest before the Governor’s house in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

As per the reports, the army officer, Gurvansh Singh Gosal, attached to the 22nd Sikh regiment in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal and his woman friend had gone to the Bharatpur police station in Bhubaneswar to lodge a complaint against some miscreants over an incident of road rage. An argument ensued between the police and the army officer and his friend at the Police station.

The army officer was allegedly beaten by the on-duty police officials while three lady cops dragged his lady friend into a cell of the Police station. Some male cops including the ex-IIC of the Bharatpur Police station reportedly thrashed and molested her at the police station.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor