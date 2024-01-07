‘Will Not Hesitate To Take Action’: Maldives Govt Clarifies After Minister Mariyam Shiuna’s ‘Derogatory’ Remarks on PM Modi

The Maldives government issued a statement on Sunday, January 7, addressing the ‘derogatory’ remarks made by Minister Mariyam Shiuna regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Lakshadweep. The Maldives government, responding to a sudden surge in tourist cancellations from India, stated that such remarks are personal opinions and do not represent the views of the Maldives government. The statement further emphasized that the relevant authorities would not hesitate to take action against individuals making derogatory remarks.

"The Government of Maldives is aware of derogatory remarks on social media platforms against foreign leaders and high-ranking individuals. These opinions are personal and do not represent the views of the Government of Maldives...Moreover, the relevant authorities of the Government will not hesitate to take action against those who make such derogatory remarks," the statement read. Also Read: "Appalling language": Former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed condemns 'derogatory remarks' by Minister Shiuna.

Government of Maldives issues statement - "The Government of Maldives is aware of derogatory remarks on social media platforms against foreign leaders and high-ranking individuals. These opinions are personal and do not represent the views of the Government of… pic.twitter.com/RQfKDb2wYF — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2024

Maldives Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Mariyam Shiuna, had made derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X (formerly known as Twitter). The post, which has been deleted, featured pictures of the Indian Prime Minister from his recent visit to Lakshadweep. Additionally, Zahid Rameez, a member of the Progressive Party of Maldives Senate, mocked the beaches of Lakshadweep Island and questioned whether India's Union Territory could match the services provided by the Maldives.

Prime Minister Modi visited the Union Territory of Lakshadweep on January 2 and shared several pictures, including an 'exhilarating experience' after trying his hand at snorkeling.