Will now stay in NDA permanently, reiterates Nitish Kumar

Patna, Feb 9 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who returned to Patna on Thursday from Delhi where he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP President J.P. Nadda, reiterated that he will stay permanently in the NDA and not go anywhere.

He had made the same statement to media persons in Delhi on Wednesday after his meetings. He had also met former Deputy Prime Minister L.K. Advani and congratulated him for the Bharat Ratna.

Interacting with the media persons at Patna airport, he said: "I met the Prime Minister and other leaders of the BJP. We have discussions with them on every aspect. The purpose of my visit to Delhi was achieved. I was with the NDA in the past and I will stay here permanently. I went here and there for some time but now I stay here. Don’t worry about it. I will not go here and there."

Asked about the special status of Bihar or any package discussed with PM Modi, Nitish Kumar said: "We have been doing development since 2005 and we will do it in future as well. I also talked to every leader of my party and everything is fine here."

Asked about the upcoming floor test, state minister Sanjay Jha, who was accompanying him, said that it is a numbers game and NDA has the number sin the house.

