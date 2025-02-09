Will play role of constructive Opposition, make BJP fulfil its promises to the people: Atishi

New Delhi, Feb 9 Outgoing Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said on Sunday that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will play the role of a constructive opposition and make the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fulfil the promises it made to the electorate.

Addressing media persons after the meeting with AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and the newly-elected party MLAs, she said: "The BJP had promised that the scheme of giving Rs 2,500 per month to women would be passed in the first cabinet meeting. We will ensure that women get this amount by March 8 and that the BJP government does not stop the schemes introduced by the AAP government in 10 years."

On the AAP's poll debacle, she said: "We are introspecting the reasons for its debacle in the election. But people's mandate has to be respected and we do that."

However, Atishi alleged that the polls were fought with hooliganism, which has never happened in the history of Delhi.

She alleged that during the campaigning, "money and liquor were distributed openly and police were getting it done."

Moreover, those who complained about hooliganism were jailed, she claimed.

Atishi shared that during the meeting with the party MLAs, Kejriwal directed the newly-elected 22 legislators of the party to serve people who have posed faith in them.

On the decision about the Leader of the Opposition, she said it would be done after the Legislature party meeting.

Earlier in the day, Atishi submitted her resignation as Chief Minister to LG V.K. Saxena at the Delhi Secretariat. Atishi, a key strategist for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), managed to retain her Kalkaji seat, defeating BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri by a margin of 3,521 votes.

LG Saxena has dissolved the seventh Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (NCT Delhi).

