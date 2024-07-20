Will protest against harassment of RTI activists who ‘exposed’ MUDA case: K’taka BJP

Bengaluru, July 20 Karnataka BJP on Saturday has warned the state government that it will protest if the RTI activists, who “exposed” the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case, allegedly involving the role of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

“Congress, which has a dark history of imposing Emergency, has mastered the art of silencing, threatening, and jailing those who attempt to expose their true nature using their power. Karnataka BJP will protest if any kind of harassment occurs to the RTI activists named in the complaint filed by Congress to the Mysore Police Commissioner,” BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra said.

He said that they must be provided with adequate police protection, adding that the Congress members, who have failed to silence RTI activists with arm-twisting tactics in Mysuru's MUDA case are now trying to silence them using police force.

“RTI activists who are uncovering the original documents related to the 14 plots acquired from MUDA in the name of the Chief Minister's wife, and revealing the details of the illegal purchase of Survey No. 464 in Kesare land, have had complaints filed against them by the police,” Vijayendra said.

Mysuru District Congress Committee President B.J. Vijaykumar and Congress Spokesperson M. Lakshmana submitted a memorandum to the Police Commissioner of Mysuru city on Friday alleging that RTI activists Gangaraju and Snehamayi Krishna are making false allegations against Siddaramaiah.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy had also slammed the Congress government over the issue and accused the state government of harassing RTI activists who “exposed” the MUDA case.

--IANS

mka/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor