Will raise voice against Centre for withholding state's funds: Punjab MP

New Delhi, June 26 Alleging that the BJP-led Central government is working under political conspiracy to damage the financial interests of Punjab, Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, on Wednesday, said he would raise the issues of not releasing Rural Development Fund and Mandi Development Fund of Rs 7,000 crore.

The AAP MP also blamed the Centre for deliberately withholding funds for Punjab under the National Health Mission, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan and other central schemes.

Hayer told the media here that he would raise his voice against the Centre’s attack on the financial rights of the state till the state gets justice.

On a question about the election of the Lok Sabha Speaker, Hayer said it had been a democratic tradition in India that while the Speaker “comes from the ruling alliance, the deputy speaker of Lok Sabha always belongs to the Opposition but the BJP is breaking this democratic tradition just to satisfy its ego”.

To counter this anti-democratic step, the Opposition parties emphasise contesting the election of the Speaker to save this rich democratic tradition.

The Sangrur MP said, “BJP is weakening the democratic institutes of the country and the Opposition had taken the main issue of saving the Constitution and democracy in the recently held general elections to which the people of India had given a positive response”.

“The people of Punjab have elected me to the Lok Sabha and it will be my primary duty to save the interests of the state and to raise a strong voice against every step of the Centre that adversely affects our state of Punjab,” added Hayer.

