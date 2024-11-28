Will regain LJP and its symbol soon, asserts Chirag Paswan

Patna, Nov 28 Chirag Paswan has expressed confidence that he will soon regain the name "Lok Janshakti Party" (LJP) and its election symbol "Bungalow", which have been a matter of contention following the split within the party.

Speaking on the 25th foundation day of LJP, established by his father Ram Vilas Paswan, Chirag Paswan celebrated the party’s legacy at its office on One Wheeler Road and reiterated his claim over the party’s identity.

“The matter is in the final stages of resolution with the Election Commission and anticipated a favourable outcome shortly,” Paswan said.

He firmly ruled out any possibility of reconciliation with his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras, signaling the irreparability of their political rift.

The division in the party began after the demise of Ram Vilas Paswan, leading to factions headed by Chirag and Pashupati Paras.

The disagreement over the party name, symbol, and leadership has been central to their dispute. Despite this, Chirag remains optimistic about reclaiming the original identity of the LJP.

Chirag Paswan, during the 25th foundation day celebrations of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), reiterated his emotional connection to the party’s headquarters on One Wheeler Road in Patna, where the event was held.

“Originally planned for Gandhi Maidan, the decision to celebrate at the newly allotted party office was driven by the workers' sentiment and the nostalgic significance of the building. It is closely tied to my father, Ram Vilas Paswan's legacy,” Paswan said.

Speaking to the media, Chirag openly addressed the rift with his uncle, Pashupati Kumar Paras, emphasising that the separation was entirely Paras's decision.

He recalled the pain caused when Paras excluded Chirag and his mother from the family, effectively denying their place in Ram Vilas Paswan’s lineage. "He was the eldest in the family, but the way he distanced us, it’s now impossible to reconcile," Chirag stated.

The feud between Chirag and Paras began after Ram Vilas Paswan's death, resulting in a split in the LJP over its political legacy. Both factions have since claimed to uphold the vision of Ram Vilas Paswan, even celebrating the party's foundation day separately.

