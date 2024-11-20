Will reissue if BPL cards of eligible people were cancelled: DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Nov 20 Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar said on Wednesday if Below Poverty Line (BPL) cards of eligible people were cancelled, the state government would ensure re-issuance of the document.

Responding to the media at his residence in Sadashivanagar, he stated, "The Central government has set certain criteria for the distribution of BPL cards, and we are taking steps accordingly."

"If cards of eligible individuals are cancelled, they can reapply, and we will ensure the cards are reissued. There is no need to panic. Some discrepancies have occurred, and we will resolve the issue. Please cooperate with us," Shivakumar said.

This revision is being undertaken because some government employees, cooperative society officials, and income taxpayers are found to possess BPL cards, he said.

When asked why field inspection and verification weren't conducted before cancelling cards, he said, "Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has discussed this matter with the concerned ministers and issued directions. Lists of cancelled BPL cards will be sent to MLAs of respective constituencies. They will form a team to verify whose cards were wrongly cancelled. Additionally, the Guarantee Implementation Committee members will visit homes to address any grievances and rectify injustices."

CM Siddaramaiah had ordered the cancellation of ineligible BPL cards in the state and claimed that 80 per cent of the state's population possessed BPL cards.

The State Finance Department said there were 1.13 crore BPL cards in Karnataka, which amounted to 85.23 per cent of the households in the state.

The BJP criticised the move and stated that not able to deliver guarantees, the state government is resorting to this move.

The cards are essential to avail of benefits under the five guarantee schemes of the government, the BJP said.

When asked about certain MLAs demanding ministerial positions, Shivakumar remarked, "The Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will address this issue."

Commenting on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's visit to New Delhi, Shivakumar said, "The Chief Minister is visiting Delhi to expand the market for Nandini products manufactured by the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF). I was supposed to join him, but I will be attending the Fishermen's Day event in Murudeshwar in coastal Karnataka on Thursday."

"Expanding the Nandini products market will benefit our farmers, and this visit has no political angle," he said.

