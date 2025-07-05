Will remain together for the cause of Marathi and Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai, July 5 Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday announced that joining hands with estranged brother and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief on the issue of protection of Marathi language, Marathi Manoos and Maharashtra while opposing the imposition of Hindi is just the beginning and they will continue to remain together in future, to achieve Balasaheb Thackeray’s dream for Maharashtra.

At a victory rally organised jointly by Shiv Sena UBT and MNS in the presence of Raj Thackeray to celebrate the state government’s decision to withdraw introduction of Hindi along with Marathi in schools, Uddhav Thackeray said, “The gap between us was removed by Anaji Pant (referring to the chief minister Devendra Fadnavis). Now I don't expect them to create division. We have come together. To live together," he declared amidst thunderous applause and slogans by Shiv Sainiks and MNS workers.

He also announced that imposition of Hindi would not be tolerated in the state.

He led a blistering attack against BJP alleging that it uses allies for its convenience and declared that he and brother Raj will now throw it out of power in Maharashtra.

“My father fought against this hypocrisy and we have come together for him. Their (BJP’s) job is to use and throw away. Now we both will throw you away. If Balasaheb Thackeray's hand was not on your head, where would you be?” he asked. He also slammed BJP for accusing him of leaving Hindutva saying that he has neither sacrificed Hindutva nor the resolve to fight for the Marathi pride.

“Hindutva is not the monopoly of any language. We, who speak authentic Marathi, are more patriotic Hindus than you,” he taunted.

Uddhav Thackeray further said that when he was the CM, the Marathi language was made compulsory and construction of Marathi Bhabha Bhavan was started, however, claimed that it was later repealed by Devendra Fadnavis led government.

Referring to the CM Fadnavis’ warning that hooliganism in the name of Marathi would not be tolerated, Uddhav Thackeray said, “If a Marathi person in Maharashtra is seeking justice and you call him a goon, we are goons. Mumbai is our right, we fought and we took it. We had supported the removal of Article 370 in Kashmir. We do not force Hindi. But if someone oppose Marathi in the state, it would be retaliated,” he said.

He also took a dig at BJP and Shiv Sena, saying that “Some say that his M is not Marathi, it is the M of the Municipal Corporation. But for us, M is Maharashtra.”

“Power comes and goes, but unity is strength,” he added.

He slammed BJP for 'batenge To katenge' call given during elections and accused it of creating division among the Marathi people.

