Will request Bengal Governor to file FIR on CAG findings making Bengal Cabinet a party: BJP

Kolkata, Feb 6 BJP legislators in West Bengal will meet Governor CV Ananda Bose on Friday and request him to lodge an FIR making Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the state Cabinet party to it.

They want Bose to initiate action on the basis of the recent CAG findings regarding the state government’s non-submission of utilisation certificates for funds to the tune of Rs 2 lakh crore released under various centrally-sponsored schemes.

“The budget will be presented in the Assembly on Thursday and we will meet the Governor on Friday. We will request him to get an FIR registered in the matter making the Chief Minister and the state Cabinet party to it,” the Leader of the Opposition told media persons on Tuesday evening.

According to Suvendu Adhikari, the word “CAG” has become a new irritating narrative for the Trinamool Congress leaders.

“Previously they used to get irritated over the word ‘thief’. Now the word ‘CAG’ drives them mad. That is why they are scared to face discussions on the findings of the CAG report on the floor of the House,” the Leader of the Opposition said.

He also said that the principal speaker on behalf of the BJP in the budget discussion will be Balurghat MLA Ashok Kumar Lahiri, also the former Chief Economic Advisor to the Union Government.

“I will also participate in the debate discussion,” Adhikari said.

Political observers say that while the line of attack by Adhikari will be more political in nature, the arguments from Lahiri’s side will be more on the economic and statistical angle.

They also said that they expect the state government to announce enhanced dearness allowance to the state government employees at par with their counterparts at the Centre.

