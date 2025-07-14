Will resolve Bengaluru’s all issues, if given Dy CM Shivakumar’s power for 1 year: Tejasvi Surya

Bengaluru, July 14 BJP Yuva Morcha National President and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya on Monday challenged Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who also holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio, to hand over his powers for one year, promising to resolve all issues plaguing the city within that period.

Surya made the remarks while addressing the media, vehemently opposing the proposed tunnel road project in Bengaluru and alleging that it is a money-making scheme orchestrated by the Congress-led government.

"Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar once said that even if God descended to Earth, he wouldn’t be able to fix Bengaluru. But God need not come. What is needed is honest leadership with the will to resolve issues,” Surya said.

“If all the powers currently vested with Dy CM Shivakumar are given to me for just one year, I will resolve all of Bengaluru’s issues. One year is all it takes. But the Congress government is only interested in looting public money—Rs 46,000 crore through this tunnel project,” he alleged.

“It’s been nearly two and a half years since Congress came to power in Karnataka, and no other city has been as neglected as Bengaluru,” he added.

Despite being the state's top revenue generator and economic engine, the quality of life in Bengaluru has deteriorated drastically, Surya said. He accused the Congress government of treating the city as a cash cow for political and personal enrichment.

“The Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway is 119 km long with six lanes and was built at a cost of Rs 8,500 crore. The Atal Tunnel in Jammu, which is 9 km long and carved through the Himalayas, cost Rs 3,000 crore. But here in Bengaluru, for a tunnel from Sadashivanagar to Dairy Circle, they want Rs 1,500 crore per kilometre. What kind of project is this?” Surya questioned, taking a dig at the whopping cost of the tunnel project.

“What kind of machines are they using in Bengaluru to incur such exorbitant costs? Does Bengaluru have tougher terrain than the Himalayas?” he asked, lashing out at the government.

Citing further comparisons, Surya said, “The Mumbai Coastal Road, constructed under the sea with a total length of 30 kilometres—including a 2.5 km undersea stretch—was built for Rs 13,000 crore. There is no sea in Bengaluru, no major lakes, yet the tunnel project here is costlier per kilometre than that.”

He also referred to the K.R. Puram-Silk Board Metro corridor, which is 18 km long with 13 stations and was completed at a cost of Rs 5,500 crore. “That project reduced traffic by 17 per cent and is used daily by 8 lakh people. But this tunnel project benefits none,” he said.

Surya went on to mention the national highway project inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that connects Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram, stating, “It spans 665 kilometres with around 30 to 31 tunnels in the hilly regions and was completed for Rs 18,000 crore.”

“But here, you need Rs 20,000 crore for an 18-km tunnel stretch? What material are they using—gold? What kind of steel is being used? This is nothing but daylight robbery,” he said.

Surya alleged that the tunnel project only serves to fill the Congress party's coffers. “It’s a form of economic apartheid. The road will only be accessible to cars—autos, buses, and two-wheelers will not be allowed. The government is rushing to call tenders just to loot public money,” he charged.

“They see Bengaluru as a source of personal and party funds, not as a city deserving of real development. Not a single significant contribution has been made to the city by this government,” he criticised.

Calling the tunnel road proposal a symbol of corruption, Surya said, “This project must be rejected on all grounds—principally, procedurally, and scientifically.”

He further highlighted that the state government is providing a subsidy of Rs 7,500 crore for the tunnel project. “This is taxpayers’ money,” he said.

Surya also raised concerns about the lack of public transport. “About 72 per cent of those travelling to Bengaluru airport use private vehicles due to the absence of effective public transport. According to the Comprehensive Mobility Plan, Bengaluru requires 16,580 buses, but there is a shortfall of 9,000,” he pointed out.

He said that for a sustainable future, Bengaluru’s Metro network should reach 317 km by 2031, allowing commuters access within 7-8 minutes. “Currently, only 78 km of Metro lines exist. Nothing further has been done. The Yellow Line is nearly complete but has been waiting for the inauguration for four years. Yet, the government is fixated on this Rs 46,000 crore tunnel project,” Surya added.

BJP State General Secretary P. Rajeev, State Secretary Ambika Hulinaykar, and BJP Yuva Morcha State President and MLA Dheeraj Muniraju were also present at the press conference.

