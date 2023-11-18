Will review petrol, diesel rates if BJP forms govt in Rajasthan: PM Modi

Jaipur, Nov 18 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday promised to review the petrol and diesel rates if the BJP is able to form the government in Rajasthan.

“As soon as the BJP will form the government in Rajasthan, we will review the petrol and diesel rates in the state and the decision will be taken immediately in public interest,” Prime Minister Modi said while addressing a public rally in Bharatpur, Rajasthan.

He said that the Congress government is robbing people and filling the coffers of its own leaders. “In UP, Haryana and Gujarat the rate of petrol is Rs 97 per litre,” Modi said.

Modi said that the Congress President Kharge abused his father and that the veteran Congress leader was not like this before.

“Yesterday, the Congress President abused my father. It has been 40 years since he passed away. Kharge, you were not like this. No matter how much abuse I face, no matter how bad people think of me, I guarantee you that I will keep fighting against corruption. Every corrupt person will be held accountable,” Modi said while addressing another public rally in Nagaur.

In Nagaur, Modi campaigned in favor of candidates from 10 assembly seats of the district including BJP candidate Jyoti Mirdha.

He said that the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and senior leader Sachin Pilot reluctantly shake hands with each other. “There is still bitterness between them. At the time of elections, these people are reluctantly getting photographed together,” Modi said.

Referring to Congress High Command, Modi said that ‘Delhi Durbar’ and the Chief Minister remained busy dealing with each other. “Delhi Durbar was very busy in looting the chair of its own Chief Minister. And while the Chief Minister was busy in dealing with them, he left the people of Rajasthan to fend for themselves,” he said.

He said that Vaibhav Gehlot, son of the Chief Minister, is also ready to give in writing that his father will not be able to form the government again. “The Chief Minister’s magic could not work even on his own son,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister was referring to few pages from alleged ‘red diary’ which went viral reportedly referring Vaibhav Gehlot, as having said.

The Prime Minister offered prayers at Tejaji temple, the folk deity of the Jat community.

“There has been a lot of discussion about the ‘red diary’ and Congress leaders have recorded the story of mis-governance of their government in full detail in this diary. That is why the Chief Minister's own son is ready to give it in writing that his father will not come back to power this time,” Modi said.

On Congress guarantee card, Modi said that Congress has the license to plunder but Modi has the guarantee card.

“Whom do you trust? If the entire country trusts Modi's guarantee card, there are solid reasons behind it. I had guaranteed to remove Article 370, to built Ram temple in Ayodhya, and abolish Triple Talaq. All these guarantees have been fulfilled by Modi,” he said.

On Ganpati Plaza lockers, Modi said that the treasure found in the locker is a sin of Congress.

“Money and gold is being seized from Ganpati Plaza. This plaza is the sins of the Congress. Those who have looted the country will have to give it back. This is the reason why people in Congress are angry at me,” Modi said.

