Will see how KCR comes back to power: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, Feb 14 Exuding confidence that he will remain Chief Minister for 10 years, A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday vowed to see how Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K. Chandrasekhar Rao comes back to power.

Addressing a public meeting at L.B. Stadium after handing over appointment letters to newly recruited police constables, he said the former Chief Minister was day dreaming of returning to power.

“If you bless us, there will be people’s government not just for 10 years but for 20 years. KCR is saying they will come back to power. I will see how he comes back,” Revanth Reddy said.

He asked why the BRS failed to recruit employees for 10 years and assured the youth that he would take the responsibility of filling the vacancies.

He promised that two lakh employees will be recruited without any lapses and without causing damage to anyone. As unemployed were suffering due to lack of recruitments for the last 10 years, the Congress government increased the age limit from 44 to 46 years, he said.

“The government is trying to ensure that unemployed youth do not commit suicides,” he said alleged that those ruled the state for 10 years only care for their family but did not address the problems of unemployed.

“Our family is four crore people and that’s why immediately after forming the government we took the responsibility to solve the problems of the unemployed. We are overcoming legal hurdles to hand over appointment letters. Today we are giving appointment letters to 13,444 employees,” he said, adding that the promise to hand over appointment letters within 15 days has been fulfilled.

“As your Revanth Anna I will stand by unemployed youth. This is your government. The government of the poor, of the people,” he added.

He claimed that his government was moving forward by removing the hurdles created by the previous government. He mentioned that by overcoming the obstacles, the government handed over appointment letters to nursing officers and Singareni employees.

He said since KCR’s family members and relatives are now without positions, he has not patience even for 100 days.

Revanth Reddy remarked KCR has still not realised that Telangana society has boycotted him.

KCR mortgaged Telangana’s interests to deprive the state of its due share of river waters, he said adding that with one signature, KCR signed the death decree for Telangana families.

Revanth Reddy also slammed KCR for not coming to the Assembly. He said the former Chief Minister was not coming forward to fight the Centre over Telangana’s water rights

The Chief Minister also vowed to free Telangana from the menace of drugs and told the police that they have a key role in curbing the menace. “There is no place in Telangana for Ganja and drug gangs which are destroying the youth,” he said.

