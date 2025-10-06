Will seek SC nod to use green crackers on Diwali, says Delhi CM Gupta

New Delhi, Oct 6 Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday said the government plans to approach the Supreme Court to seek permission to allow the use of certified green firecrackers to celebrate Diwali in the national Capital.

Reiterating the government’s commitment towards taking measures to check air pollution in the city, CM Gupta said, “It will also be ensured that all green firecrackers are manufactured only by authorised institutions and have been certified and tested by competent and relevant departments.”

“The government believes that a balance between public sentiments and environmental protection is essential. The objective of this initiative is to further strengthen our commitment to pollution control while honouring traditions,” she said.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said, “Our objective is — a Diwali sparkling with joy, along with a clean and safe environment.”

“While respecting the sentiments of Delhi's residents, the Delhi government will make this request to the Supreme Court that permission be granted for the use of certified green firecrackers on this Diwali,” she said.

The Delhi government is fully committed to environmental protection and pollution control with complete dedication, she said, adding, “The Supreme Court will be assured that the Delhi government will fully comply with all guidelines and standards of the court.”

The Chief Minister’s backing for approving use of green firecrackers on Diwali comes amid a debate on fireworks' contribution to a surge in air pollutants versus arguments that they are an over-targeted, minor contributor compared to other year-round sources.

Critics of the firecracker ban argue that Diwali fireworks are scapegoated, deflecting attention from other major, year-round pollution sources. They point to agricultural stubble burning, industrial emissions, and vehicular pollution as far more significant long-term contributors, especially in cities like Delhi.

