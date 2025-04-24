Will Seema Haider Be Deported After India Orders Pakistani Nationals to Leave?

After the Pahalgam terrorist attack, India has taken a tough stance and imposed a legal strike on Pakistan. In a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 5 major decisions were taken against Pakistan. In one of which Indian government has canceled the visas given to Pakistani citizens and ordered Pakistani citizens in India to leave India within 48 hours. After this order, the question arise what will happen to Seema Haider, who came to India from Pakistan to be with her love. Will she stay in India or go back?

Seema Haider, a Pakistani national, entered India via Nepal after falling in love with and marrying Indian citizen Sachin Meena. She traveled from Sharjah to Nepal on a tourist visa, then took a bus to Delhi with her four children. The Indian government's decision now raises concerns about her potential deportation back to Pakistan. Seema and Sachin have previously been questioned by the UP ATS.

Will Seema have to go back?

It will be known in the coming days whether Seema Haider will also have to go back after the government ordered Pakistani citizens to leave India. Seema Haider had reached India without any visa and passport. Her case is still pending in court. Seema Haider is married to Indian citizen Sachin Meena. If the UP government files a case against Seema Haider in this case and punishes her for entering India without a visa or passport, she can be released back to Pakistan. Seema Haider has also demanded to be given Indian citizenship.

What do experts say?

Delhi High Court lawyer Abu Bakar said that all Pakistani citizens will have to leave India under any circumstances. Therefore, Seema Haider will also have to leave India. But this is not easy to do. It depends on the state government whether Seema Haider will be allowed to stay in India or not. Seema Haider is married to an Indian citizen. She has also had 1 son after marrying Sachin Meena. So it will be clear whether action will be taken against Seema Haider based on the UP government's report.