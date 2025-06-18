Will Silver Shine Brighter Than Gold? Know Why Price is Rising

After gold, silver is the most popular precious metal. Many people often choose silver jewelry or prefer buying silver as it cheaper as compare to other precious metals. But not anymore as surge in price of silver can be seen in market. In recent times the silver rates has increased rapidly and has currently crossed Rs 1 Lakh per Kg. According to experts, there is a big opportunity to invest in silver at present.

Robert Kiyosaki's big claim: The price of silver will double!

Robert Kiyosaki, author of the famous book 'Rich Dad Poor Dad', has made a big prediction on social media X. According to him, the price of silver, which is currently $ 35 per ounce in the international market, can double to $ 70 by the end of this year. He has been advising people to invest in gold, silver and Bitcoin for the past several years. Kiyosaki currently considers silver a better investment option than gold and Bitcoin, as it is still far below its historical high.

Why is the demand for silver increasing?

There are many factors behind the increasing demand for silver. Silver is being used extensively in sectors like solar energy and in the manufacture of electric vehicles. While it is true that investors turn to gold for safe haven investments due to global market volatility, the price of silver has increased by more than 60 percent in the last two years. Talking about this year, silver has gone from Rs 87,000 to Rs 1.04 lakh per kg in just six months.

Silver can go up to Rs 1.25 lakh!

Market experts believe that the price of silver can soon approach Rs 1.25 lakh (1.25 lakh). Although Robert Kiyosaki's claim of doubling the price of silver seems a bit high, it is certain that the price of silver will continue to trend strongly this year. Therefore, silver can be a good investment option in the long run.

(Note - This is general information. This is not investment advice. It is necessary to consult experts in this field before making any kind of investment.)