Will soon reveal name of ‘DK’, says Tejashwi Yadav

Patna, Jan 11 Leader of the Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav has sparked a fresh controversy in state politics by bringing up the term "DK Tax" in his statements.

On Saturday, Yadav escalated his claims, alleging that "DK is the super CM in Bihar", and promised to soon make a significant revelation about the matter. This comment has fuelled speculation and debate in the state’s political circles, with opponents demanding clarity and supporters rallying behind Yadav's statement.

The RJD leader has intensified his attack on the Nitish Kumar-led government by alleging the existence of a shadow power figure referred to as "DK Boss."

Speaking to media persons in Bagaha, West Champaran, Yadav accused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of losing control over the administration, stating, "The Chief Minister of Bihar is not in his senses; he is not able to run Bihar."

Yadav claimed that widespread corruption at the block and police station levels in Bihar is linked to the "DK Tax," suggesting that all illicit activities benefit this mysterious "DK." He alleged that "DK" is the real authority in Bihar, calling him the Boss of the government and asserting that the state is being run under his influence.

Yadav announced that he would soon expose the identity of "DK Boss" and provide evidence of corruption and illegal recoveries. He said, "In the coming time, I will reveal who is DK Boss, how the recovery is being done, and what deeds are being carried out. We will put all these things in front of the public."

Tejashwi Yadav visited Bagaha in West Champaran for and event and dismissed any prospect of an alliance with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

Yadav categorically stated, "There is no meaning in it. We will not hit the axe on our foot," ruling out the possibility of alliance with Nitish Kumar politically. This comment comes amid ongoing speculation about shifting alliances in Bihar’s dynamic political landscape.

The statement highlights the RJD’s focus on charting its course independently, emphasising its stance against any association with Nitish Kumar’s leadership, which Tejashwi has consistently criticised for administrative failures and corruption allegations.

