Will spur industrial growth: Gujarat's business community backs GST reforms

Ahmedabad, Sep 8 The unveiling of new generation reforms in the Goods and Services (GST), days ahead of the festive season, has set the ball rolling for a likely spurt in businesses and also lifted the investor sentiments. Besides the trading community, the end users, i.e. consumers, are also upbeat over the imminent drop in prices of consumer goods ranging from healthcare to vehicles and electronic devices.

In Gujarat, too, the investor community is optimistic about good and bright prospects in the near future, due to GST 2.0

A group of business heads, pertaining to various Industries' Associations from across Gujarat, recently held an interaction meeting with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to discuss the recent GST reforms.

The industry leaders unanimously welcomed the changes, citing them as a positive and proactive step to encourage growth within the industrial sector.

The industry associations shared their perspective on GST reforms and expressed confidence that the revised GST framework will simplify compliance, reduce logistical hurdles, and create a more favourable business environment, thereby accelerating industrial development in the state and the country.

Ajit Shah, President of the Sanand Industries Association, said, "We welcome the GST reforms introduced by the Central Government. These reforms will greatly benefit the middle class."

Sumit Patel, President of the Wadhwan Industries Association, said, "The GST reforms introduced by the Central Government will bring significant benefits."

Sanjay Gohel, Owner of Blue Buddha, said, "We thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the GST reforms."

H.M. Patel, Secretary of the Federation of Industries of Gujarat, said, "The GST reforms will lead to significant savings for people."

The reforms, dubbed as GST 2.0, are being seen as a citizen-centric evolution aimed at simplifying taxation, reducing burdens on the common man, and fostering economic growth.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor