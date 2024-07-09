Will start 10 new medical colleges from this academic year: Maha Minister

Mumbai, July 9 Maharashtra Minister of Medical Education Hasan Mushrif on Tuesday said that the government is trying to start 10 new government medical colleges from the current academic year.

He told the house that the National Medical Council has sanctioned a student capacity of 50 students for MBBS in these new government medical colleges.

Mushrif said that the state government had submitted its application to the National Medical Council seeking a grant for starting these 10 new colleges with an intake capacity of 100 students for MBBS.

However, the National Medical Council has given its nod for a student capacity of 50 each in these 10 colleges. He added that the process of filling up the posts of teachers is underway through the Maharashtra Public Service Commission.

The minister said that the process regarding the medical college buildings and the attached hospitals has been completed.

Mushrif said that the government will file an appeal before the National Medical Council with regard to errors identified by the latter in nine proposed medical colleges.

“Appropriate efforts are being made to obtain permission by the government for these colleges by submitting a letter of undertaking regarding the removal of errors during hearing at the National Medical Council,” the minister said.

At present, as the NEET-UG-2024 examination has been postponed, the said nine government medical colleges are in the process of obtaining permission to conduct the admission process for MBBS for the current academic year.

